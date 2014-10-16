LONDON Oct 16 Dutch bulwark Ronald Koeman pledged his immediate future to Southampton on Thursday, and said the Dutch national team would have to wait for him if they wanted him to take the reins.

Koeman, capped 78 times by 'Oranje', was linked with the role midweek by former Dutch midfielder Ronald de Boer who said Koeman would be a better fit for the job than incumbent Guus Hiddink.

The Dutch lost 2-0 in Iceland on Monday in a Euro 2016 qualifier and sit third in Group A on three points, six behind Iceland and Czech Republic.

They have won just once in four matches since Hiddink began his second stint in charge of the national team, coming from behind to beat minnows Kazakhstan 3-1.

But despite a ringing De Boer endorsement of Koeman as a better bet than Hiddink, Koeman laughed off suggestions of any imminent move.

"I was interested in that job," he told reporters during a news conference streamed from Southampton's St Mary's Stadium.

"Because when I left Feyenoord I was nominated to be the national coach, but the federation chose for Hiddink on that moment.

"But not now... Now I am the coach and manager of Southampton.

"They have to wait if they like me as the coach."

Koeman, who has steered the south coast side to an early third position in the Premier League said he had no plans to leave St Mary's.

"I hope I stay for the whole contract. I don't move, and there is no chance to move now out of Southampton.

"Ronald De Boer said one year ago the same, one year ago a lot of people in Holland were surprised about the decision of the federation.

"But people talk about the national team because we had a poor start in the Europeans." (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)