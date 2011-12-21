SEOUL Dec 21 South Korea have charged Choi
Kang-hee with the task of guiding the country to an eighth
successive World Cup finals after naming him as national team
coach on Wednesday, Yonhap news agency reported.
The 52-year-old, who has led Jeonbuk to the K-League title
in two of the last three seasons, replaces Cho Kwang-rae, who
was sacked two weeks ago after South Korea suffered a shock 2-1
defeat to Lebanon in Asia's World Cup qualifiers.
