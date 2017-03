SEOUL, June 24 South Korea have named former skipper Hong Myung-bo as the new head coach of the national team, the Korean Football Association announced on Monday.

Hong, who captained the Koreans to fourth place at the 2002 World Cup on home soil, takes over from Choi Kang-hee, who stepped down last week after guiding South Korea to their eighth consecutive World Cup finals appearance. (Writng by Peter Rutherford in Singapore, Editing by Patrick Johnston)