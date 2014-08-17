SEOUL Aug 17 Talks between the Korea Football Association and Bert van Marwijk over the national team coaching job have broken down and South Korea will now turn their attention to other candidates, the KFA said on Sunday.

The Dutchman had been the KFA's top pick to fill the role left vacant by Hong Myung-bo, who resigned in July following South Korea's woeful World Cup campaign in Brazil.

Local media reported that tax issues had been a major factor in the breakdown of the contract talks, while the 62-year-old had also said he wanted to spend more time back home in Europe than in South Korea if he took the job.

"Contract negotiations with Van Marwijk have broken down," the KFA said in a statement. "Lee Yong-soo, head of the KFA's technical committee, will hold a media briefing at 10 a.m. on Monday."

Lee had flown to the Netherlands on Aug. 5 to meet with Van Marwijk, who led the Netherlands to the final of the 2010 World Cup but has been out of work since being fired by German side Hamburg SV in February.

Following Hong's departure in July, the KFA committee narrowed their search for a successor to three foreign coaches, with Van Marwijk their number one choice.

The Koreans are now likely to have an interim manager in charge for friendlies against Venezuela and Uruguay in September.

They also travel to Tehran to play Iran in November as part of their buildup to the 2015 Asian Cup in Australia in January, and are looking to arrange two friendlies in October.

