Feb 7 The South Korean government has
promised to crack down on illegal sports gambling and corruption
after a damaging soccer match-fixing scandal last year, local
media reported on Tuesday.
Tougher penalties are set to be imposed by President Lee
Myung-bak's administration, according to the country's Ministry
of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Yonhap news agency said.
A revision to the so-called sports promotion law is set to
come into effect later this month and will mean offenders could
face up to seven years in jail.
South Korean soccer's image was left battered last year
after a probe into match-fixing allegations led to nearly 50
players being arrested.
It was the worst scandal to hit the 29-year-old K-League,
with a former coach and player, who Korean media linked to the
match-fixing ring, found dead in separate incidents after
suspected suicides.
The South Korean government at one point threatened to shut
down the K-League altogether unless it cleaned up its act.
Under the revision of the sports promotion law, those found
guilty of match-fixing or operating illegal betting websites can
also be fined up to 70 million won (US$62,570).
Even those caught placing bets on such websites face a
maximum of five years in prison, Yonhap's report said.
Ministry officials are also set to reward whistle-blowers
for any tip-offs of illegal activity under the government's new
zero-tolerance policy.
