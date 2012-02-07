Feb 7 The South Korean government has promised to crack down on illegal sports gambling and corruption after a damaging soccer match-fixing scandal last year, local media reported on Tuesday.

Tougher penalties are set to be imposed by President Lee Myung-bak's administration, according to the country's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Yonhap news agency said.

A revision to the so-called sports promotion law is set to come into effect later this month and will mean offenders could face up to seven years in jail.

South Korean soccer's image was left battered last year after a probe into match-fixing allegations led to nearly 50 players being arrested.

It was the worst scandal to hit the 29-year-old K-League, with a former coach and player, who Korean media linked to the match-fixing ring, found dead in separate incidents after suspected suicides.

The South Korean government at one point threatened to shut down the K-League altogether unless it cleaned up its act.

Under the revision of the sports promotion law, those found guilty of match-fixing or operating illegal betting websites can also be fined up to 70 million won (US$62,570).

Even those caught placing bets on such websites face a maximum of five years in prison, Yonhap's report said.

Ministry officials are also set to reward whistle-blowers for any tip-offs of illegal activity under the government's new zero-tolerance policy.

(Reporting by Alastair Himmer in Tokyo; Editing by Patrick Johnston. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) Double-click on the newslinks: for more soccer stories