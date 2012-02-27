Feb 27 South Korean soccer officials have
scrapped the K-League Cup competition as part of sweeping
changes brought in to avoid a repeat of last year's damaging
match-fixing scandal.
After the government waded into the scandal by threatening
harsh crackdowns on illegal sports gambling and corruption, the
K-League moved quickly to repair the game's battered image.
"We've made extra efforts to ensure fair and transparent
officiating," K-League Commissioner Chung Mong-kyu told South
Korea's Yonhap news agency on Monday.
"Games will be refereed in acceptable and reasonable
fashion," added Chung before the start of the 2012 season this
coming weekend.
South Korean soccer's image was left battered last year
after a probe into match-fixing allegations led to nearly 50
players being arrested.
It was the worst scandal to hit the 29-year-old K-League,
with a former coach and player, who Korean media linked to the
match-fixing ring, found dead in separate incidents after
suspected suicides.
The government at one point threatened to shut down the
K-League altogether unless it cleaned up its act and more recent
tough-talking appears to have hastened the new-look format.
Officials decided to drop the K-League Cup altogether with
most of the games arrested players tried to fix taking place in
the low-key competition, when clubs fielded weakened teams.
Games took place on weekdays without television coverage,
giving gambling brokers the opportunity to bribe players to fix
matches.
Chung also said the K-League would bring in a split system
this year, dividing the 16 clubs into two groups of eight based
on their records after 30 matches.
They will then play seven more games, once against each
other, with the worst two clubs in the lower half relegated to
the second division in 2013.
The new format will boost the number of regular season
matches teams play from 30 to 44.
"We believe the split system will keep things interesting
until the end," said Chung. "Teams will stay competitive."
After allegations began to spill over into professional
baseball and volleyball, South Korea's government declared a
"state of emergency" on match-fixing.
The government promised to adopt a zero-tolerance policy,
even monitoring matches and threatening to hold clubs directly
accountable and have them kicked out of the K-League.
(Reporting by Alastair Himmer in Tokyo; Editing by Peter
Rutherford)
