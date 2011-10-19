SEOUL Oct 19 The former coach of South Korean club Sangmu Phoenix was found dead on Wednesday in an apparent suicide, three months after being charged as part of a probe into a match-fixing scandal that rocked the country's professional soccer league.

Lee Su-chul was arrested in July for blackmailing a player over involvement in the K-League match-fixing scandal. He was later found guilty and received a suspended sentence.

Police said the circumstances of his death were still being investigated but there were no indications of foul play.

Military side Sangmu was one of the worst hit teams with nine players being charged with various offences connected to the match fixing allegations.

Lee's death follows an apparent suicide in May of a player for the military side who was allegedly involved in the scandal.

Nearly 50 players were arrested earlier this year in connection to the worst scandal to hit the 28-year-old league, prompting government threats of a K-League shutdown.

Prosecutors also charged brokers including several former players with match-fixing.

