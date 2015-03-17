SEOUL, March 17 South Korea defender Cha Du-ri will make one last appearance for the side to mark his retirement from international football in a friendly against New Zealand at the end of the month.

Cha, who called time on his career with the national side after January's Asian Cup final against Australia, is one of 23 players in coach Uli Stielike's squad for friendlies against Uzbekistan on March 27 and the 'All Whites' four days later.

The Korea Football Association plans to hold a retirement ceremony at halftime for the 34-year-old when South Korea play the New Zealanders at Seoul World Cup stadium.

Cha won his 75th cap in the Koreans' extra-time loss to hosts Australia in the final of the region's top tournament.

The squad contains six changes from that Asian Cup group, with Augsburg forward Ji Dong-won, Wigan Athletic midfielder Kim Bo-kyung and Queen's Park Rangers defender Yun Suk-young among those drafted in.

Stielike said he had not seen much of the trio due to injuries and the situations at their respective clubs, but he wanted to run the rule over them with his own eyes.

"Yun hasn't been able to play due to injury, and those who I I haven't seen yet are Ji Dong-won and Kim Bo-kyung," local media quoted Stielike as saying at a news conference on Tuesday.

"Kim Bo-kyung didn't have a chance to play at Cardiff but he has established himself at Wigan and is a key player. Ji Dong-won didn't have opportunities to play due to several injuries at Dortmund. He moved to Augsburg and has started six games.

"I want to see what they are capable of."

Qatar-based forwards Lee Keun-ho and Cho Young-cheol were among those dropping out. There was also no place for Lee Chung-yong, who fractured his shin against Oman in their opening Asian Cup group game and is working his way back to full fitness.

Of the 23 man squad, 17 are based abroad including Bayer Leverkusen forward Son Heung-min and Swansea playmaker Ki Sung-yueng. (Reporting by Peter Rutherford, Additional reporting Sohee Kim; Editing by Patrick Johnston)