SEOUL, April 12 Jeonbuk regained the outright lead in the South Korean top flight on Sunday with a 3-2 win over Gwangju after last week's co-leaders Ulsan were held to a draw by bottom placed Daejeon.

Jeonbuk, the defending champions, chalked up their fourth win in five matches this season, courtesy of a double by their Brazilian midfielder Leonardo.

Ulsan, revitalised under new coach Yoon Jung-hwan this season, are also undefeated in the K League Classic but fell back second place after their second draw, a 1-1 with newly promoted Daejeon.

Ulsan went ahead just before the interval when Yang Dong-hyen scored but Seo Myeong-Won equalised in the second term to give Daejeon their first point of the season.

Suwon remained in third place after a 1-1 draw with Jeonham. Yang Sang-min scored for Jeonham in the 25th minute then Lee Jong-Ho replied 10 minutes later for Suwon.

Daejeon and Incheon are the only two clubs yet to register a win this season. Incheon drew 1-1 with Seoul on Sunday after Kim In-seong equalised in the second half after Park Chu-young gave Seoul the early lead. (Writing by Julian Linden in Singapore; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)