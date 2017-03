SEOUL Nov 16 A 25th minute penalty from Brazilian striker Kaio gave Jeonbuk Motors a 1-0 victory over Pohang Steelers and took their winning streak in the K-League to eight matches.

Jeonbuk, who wrapped up the title last week with three matches to spare after an easy 3-0 win over Jeju United, have a 13-point lead at the top of the division over nearest competitor Suwon Bluewings.

Jeju lost at home on Sunday to Suwon Bluewings with Kim Do-heon scoring the only goal in the visitors' 1-0 win.

FC Seoul gave up a two-goal advantage to be held to a 2-2 draw by Ulsan Hyundai in the day's other match.

The title was Jeonbuk's third in the top flight after triumphs in 2009 and 2011, with all three championships coming under the stewardship of Choi Kang-hee, who returned to the club in 2013 after a disappointing two years in charge of the national side. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)