SEOUL Nov 8 Jeonbuk Motors wrapped up the K-League Classic title with three matches to spare on Saturday after an easy 3-0 win over Jeju United in Seogwipo.

Brazilian Leonardo, Lee Seung-gi and Lee Sang-hyup secured the win at a sodden Jeju World Cup Stadium to extend Jeonbuk's lead at the top of the division to 13 points with nearest challengers Suwon having only four games left to play.

It was Jeonbuk's third top flight title after triumphs in 2009 and 2011, with all three championships coming under the stewardship of Choi Kang-hee, who returned to the club in 2013 after a disappointing two years in charge of the national side.

Jeonbuk went ahead in the 28th minute from Leonardo's stunning free kick, the attacking midfielder curling the ball past Jeju goalkeeper Kim Ho-jun from more than 20 metres out.

Hwang Il-su squandered the chance to pull Jeju level two minutes later when he was put clean through on goal but could not slip the ball past Jeonbuk goalie Kwon Soon-tae.

The game took a nasty turn in the 37th minute when Jeju's Aleksandar Jovanovic felled Lee Jae-sung with a vicious flying knee into the spine, a challenge that earned the Australian defender a red card.

Shortly after half time, Leonardo squirmed his way past a line of defenders and clipped the ball to Lee Seung-gi, who made no mistake from close range.

Mirroring their style all season long, Jeonbuk controlled possession with short, sharp passing and began to wear down Jeju's defence.

The champions grabbed their third goal three minutes from time when Lee Sang-hyup stretched to steer home Kim Ki-hee's cross from the right. (Reporting by Peter Rutherford; Editing by John O'Brien)