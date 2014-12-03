SEOUL Dec 3 South Korean side Jeju United announced the departure of manager Park Kyung-hoon on Wednesday, saying the 53-year-old wanted to step down due to health and other personal reasons.

Park, whose contract with the K-League club lasted through 2015, led Jeju to second place in his first full year in charge in 2010 and was named 'Manager of the Year'.

Jeju struggled to mount a challenge thereafter, and finished fifth this season.

Calling Park's departure a "beautiful parting," Jeju said the coach intended to return to teaching at Jeonju University in North Jeolla Province, in the southwest of the country.

"It has been an unforgettable five years with Jeju," the club's website quoted Park as saying (www.jeju-utd.com).

"I have stepped down as manager but anytime Jeju needs me I will be there."

The club said they aimed to appoint a new manager soon.

Park is the second K-League manager to step down this week after Ulsan Hyundai's Jo Min-gook resigned on Sunday.

Ulsan said on Monday Yoon Jung-hwan, former coach of J.League side Sagan Tosu, had accepted the job.

(Reporting by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)