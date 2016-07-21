July 21 K-League champions Jeonbuk Motors boosted their chances of a second AFC Champions League title with Brazilian striker Edu returning to the club from Hebei China Fortune on Thursday.

Jeonbuk, who beat Melbourne Victory in the last-16 of the tournament in May, face Chinese side Shanghai SIPG, managed by former England coach Sven-Goran Eriksson, in the first leg of the quarter-finals on Aug. 23.

Edu, who had spells with Turkish side Besiktas and Bundesliga club Schalke 04, joined Jeonbuk last year before heading to China.

"We needed a proven attacker who can help us win the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League and achieve a three-peat in the K League Classic," Jeonbuk said in a statement.

"Edu is a player who has power and exceptional skills in goal scoring."

Jeonbuk, who have been unbeaten in 21 league games from the start of the season, a record for the South Korean top flight, sit on top of the K-League standings. (Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)