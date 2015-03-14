SEOUL, March 15 South Korean champions Jeonbuk Motors made it two wins from two to start the new K League Classic season after goals from Brazilian duo Edu and Eninho gave them a 2-1 win over FC Seoul in the capital on Saturday.

Striker Edu opened the scoring with his third of the young season in the 64th minute before compatriot Eninho doubled the advantage seven minutes later.

Kim Hyun-sung pulled one back for Seoul, who paraded 'new' signing Park Chu-young ahead of the game, with 10 minutes left but they failed to claim an equalizer.

Much-maligned striker Park signed a three-year deal with Seoul earlier this week after Saudi side Al-Shabab terminated his contract. He made his debut in the Korean top flight with Seoul in 2005 before moving to Monaco three years later.

Also on Saturday, Suwon grabbed a 2-1 win over Incheon thanks to Yeom Ki-hun's injury time strike while Seongnam and Jeonnam played out a drab 0-0 draw.

