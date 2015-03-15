SEOUL, March 16 Ulsan's resurgence under new coach Yoon Jung-hwan continued with a 4-2 win at Pohang in South Korea's East Coast derby on Sunday, a win that moved the Tigers top of the K League Classic table.

Yoon, who coached Sagan Tosu in Japan's top flight last season before signing up with Ulsan in December, saw his side go ahead in first-half stoppage time at the Steelyard through Server Djeparov.

Pohang hit back in the second half through Son Joon-ho and Tiago Alves but Ulsan kept their noses in front with goals from Chikashi Masuda and Yang Dong-hyun.

Tigers substitute Kim Shin-wook settled the game with a long-range effort in the 78th minute which somehow squirmed past Pohang goalkeeper Shin Hwa-yong.

Back-to-back wins to start the season have lifted Ulsan, who finished sixth in 2014, above defending champions Jeonbuk at the top of the table on goal difference.

Despite getting the win, Yoon said his side were carried away by the passion of the rivalry and that they would have to play with cooler heads if they were to maintain their challenge.

"It was an East Coast derby, I could feel that during the game," he told local media. "It was evident in the players' performance, we need to play with more composure."

Also on Sunday, Gwangju took all three points from their visit to Daejeon, Ahn Young-kyu and Kim Ho-nam giving them the 2-0 win, while Jeju and Busan played out a 0-0 draw.

(Additional reporting by Sohee Kim; Writing by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)