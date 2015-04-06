SEOUL, April 6 Ulsan regained top spot in the South Korean top flight on Sunday after a 2-0 home win over Gwangju, while Incheon's wretched run continued with defeat at Jeonnam.

Ulsan, revitalised under new coach Yoon Jung-hwan this season, are unbeaten after four games and lead the K League Classic standings on goal difference, level on 10 points with defending champions Jeonbuk.

The home side went ahead early in the first half when Gwangju's Jeong Jun-yeon put it past his own goalkeeper, before towering striker Kim Shin-wook made sure of the points with a trademark header in the 55th minute.

Yoon said it was pleasing to get the home win after drawing 0-0 with Jeonnam in their last game at Ulsan's Munsu Stadium and added that playing two powerful strikers, with Kim operating just off Yang Dong-huyun, had proved effective.

"I could see that playing Kim Shin-wook and Yang Dong-hyun together unsettled opposition defences," Yoon, who coached Sagan Tosu in the Japanese top flight last season, told local media.

"In addition to being strong through the middle, they also moved wide and brought a flow to the game, which led to the first goal."

At the other end of the table, Incheon remain winless after losing 1-0 at Jeonnam, Lee Jong-ho's goal after 74 minutes giving the Dragons the win.

The win came after three straight draws to start the season and lifted Jeonnam into fifth, four points behind the leaders.

Incheon, on two points, are one spot off the bottom, with promoted Daejeon propping up the table after four straight defeats.

(Reporting by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Patrick Johnston)