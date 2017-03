April 19 South Korean champions Jeonbuk Motors edged out Jeju United 1-0 at the Jeonju World Cup Stadium to stretch their unbeaten streak to 22 matches, a new Korean record, and consolidate their K-League lead.

Rodriguez Pereira Leonardo scored the winner in the 57th minute to help Jeonbuk register their sixth win of the season to lead with 19 points from seven matches.

Five points behind are Suwon Bluewings who drubbed FC Seoul 5-1 at home on Saturday.

For the home side, Lee Sang-ho and Chong Te-se struck a brace each while Yeom Ki-hun scored the other goal. Molina Uribe scored Seoul's consolation goal.

Ulsan Hyundai FC are third on 12 points from six matches after hosts Incheon United held them to a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

In other matches, Jeonnam Dragons downed Busan and Pohang Steelers beat Daejon by an identical 2-0 margin. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)