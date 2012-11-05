Nov 5 Lee Dong-gook has been recalled for South Korea's home friendly against Australia next week, although was hardly given a ringing endorsement from coach Choi Kang-hee.

Choi said he had little choice but to bring back the 33-year-old striker, who was dropped for last month's 1-0 World Cup qualifying defeat in Iran, in naming his squad on Monday.

Lee has returned to form in the K-League since, however, with four goals in his last three matches but Choi said he only recalled him for the Nov. 14 game with the Socceroos after deciding not to select players based in Europe.

"He seems to have got back in shape in recent games," Choi told Yonhap news agency of Jeonbuk Motors forward Lee, who has won 93 caps for his country.

"Since I didn't name any players based in Europe, I didn't have any alternative."

The only other striker in the 18-man squad, made up of Asian-based players, is Ulsan Hyundai's Kim Shin-wook, who scored for his club on Wednesday to help send them through to the Asian Champions League final.

There are four uncapped players in the squad with Choi saying he was keen to assess other option ahead of the next World Cup qualifier against Qatar in March.

Squad: Kim Young-kwang, Jung Sung-ryong, Kim Chang-soo, Shin Kwang-hoon, Kim Ki-hee, Hwang Seok-ho, Choi Jae-soo, Jung In-whan, Kim Young-gwon, Hwang Jin-sung, Park Jong-woo, Kim Hyeung-bum, Ha Dae-sung, Koh Myong-jin, Lee Seung-gi, Lee Keun-ho, Lee Dong-gook, Kim Shin-wook. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Alastair Himmer)