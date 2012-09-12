Sept 12 South Korea's military soccer club
Sangmu Phoenix has been booted out of the professional
K-League's first division for failing to meet international
standards.
League officials decided the team, made up of conscripted
players, would be forcefully relegated to the second flight next
year, local media reported.
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) had told K-League
officials the team did not meet its criteria for club licensing
regulations.
AFC rules stipulate players must have a written contract
with their clubs but Sangmu players technically belong to their
original K-League teams.
Phoenix officials were hopping mad at the decision, general
manager Lee Jae-cheol describing it as a "preposterous" move.
""Our players have lost their motivation," he told South
Korea's Yonhap news agency. "If we'd been given until the end of
this year, we'd have tried to meet the criteria. They didn't
give us enough time to work things out."
After 30 matches, Sangmu occupy 15th spot out of the 16
teams.
Healthy South Korean men between 18 and 35 must serve in the
armed forces for around two years, though athletes who win an
Olympic medal or an Asian Games gold medal are granted military
exemption.
Others often end up with Sangmu, the Armed Forces Athletic
Corps. The club has teams in baseball, basketball and
volleyball, among other sports.
Players conscripted into the military to play for the
Phoenix earn the same monthly wage of around $72 as other
soldiers, although they do receive win and goal bonuses.
The K-League has said Sangmu will remain in the second tier
until it can satisfy the licensing regulations.
The team with the worst record in the first division would
join Sangmu in the second tier next season as the K-League
introduces a relegation format for the first time since the
league was launched in 1983.
The K-League introduced the two-tier system after last
year's damaging match-fixing scandal in which nearly 50 players
were arrested.
A former Sangmu coach and player were found dead in apparent
suicides thought to be connected to the scandal which prompted a
threat from the government to shut down the K-League.
(Reporting by Alastair Himmer in Tokyo; Editing by Ian Ransom)