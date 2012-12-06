Dec 6 The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will set up a disciplinary commission to look into the case of South Korean footballer Park Jong-woo, who flashed a political sign at the London Olympics to inflame a diplomatic row with Japan.

The 23-year-old midfielder displayed a sign referring to a territorial dispute between South Korea and Japan while celebrating a 2-0 win over their fierce rivals in the bronze medal match.

FIFA has slapped a two-match ban and a $3,800 fine on the player who was banned from the Olympic medal ceremony and had his medal withheld as well.

"The EB (executive board) decided to set up a Disciplinary Commission to look into the matter, based on the recent decision by FIFA to ban the player from international competition for two games," the IOC said in a statement after wrapping up the final meeting of its Executive Board in Lausanne on Wednesday. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Patrick Johnston)