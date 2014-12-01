SEOUL Dec 1 K-League club Ulsan named Yoon Jung-hwan as their new coach on Monday, a day after Jo Min-gook stepped down following a disappointing season that saw them finish sixth.

Yoon will be making his coaching debut in the K-League but arrives with an impressive resume after turning unheralded Japanese side Sagan Tosu from second division strugglers into top flight title contenders.

Yoon won promotion in his first season in charge of Tosu in 2011, and despite predictions they would return to the second division just as quickly, his side finished fifth.

He was surprisingly let go as coach in August despite Tosu leading the league at the time, with the club hinting at discord in the dressing room.

Yoon, a former midfielder on the South Korean national team, said he hoped his arrival would be good for Ulsan as well as the entire league.

"Even as I was coaching in Japan, I'd always had the K-League on my mind," Yonhap news quoted Yoon as saying.

"It's a great honour to be Ulsan's head coach. With this club, I'd like to bring a breath of fresh air to the rest of the league."

Ulsan, Asian Champions League winners in 2012, finished runners-up behind Pohang last season but just managed to sneak into the K-League's championship round before the split this year. They finished a massive 31 points behind champions Jeonbuk.

Ulsan were also eliminated from the Champions League in the group stage this season, finishing third behind eventual champions Western Sydney Wanderers and Kawasaki Frontale. (Writing by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)