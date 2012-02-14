BERNE, FEB 14 - BERNE Feb 14 Soccer's
governing body FIFA has questioned the Argentine FA over reports
that the country's championship could be renamed after the
General Belgrano battleship sunk during the Falklands conflict
in 1982.
AFA has been warned that the potential name change for the
Clausura championship, which began last weekend, could breach
FIFA statutes.
"FIFA contacted AFA with regards to a potential change of
name of the Liga de Primera Division. According to media
reports, the league was set to be named after "Crucero General
Belgrano"," said FIFA in a statement
"FIFA has requested the AFA to provide further information
on this matter, and reminded the AFA of article three of the
FIFA statutes which prohibits any kind of discrimination against
a country, private person or group of people on account of
ethnic origin, gender, language, religion, politics or any other
reason."
It added: "A potential change of name of the Liga de Primera
Division would clearly infringe the above mentioned article and
could be sanctioned in accordance with the FIFA Statutes."
Argentine media said the name change would have to be
approved first by the AFA's executive committee, which meets
weekly, usually on Tuesdays.
Britain and Argentina fought a 10-week war over the Falkland
Islands in 1982 after Argentina invaded the South Atlantic
islands, which the Argentines call Las Malvinas.
The sinking of the General Belgrano killed 323 Argentine
sailors in what was a turning point in the war.
Tensions between Britain and Argentina have been stirred
again in recent months by oil exploration in the Falklands.
At present, AFA's web site (www.afa.org.ar) simply refers to
the championship as "Torneo de Primera."
(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Justin
Palmer; To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)