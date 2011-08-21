BUENOS AIRES Aug 20 Striker Emanuel Gigliotti celebrated his first Argentina call up by helping San Lorenzo to a 3-1 home win over Argentinos Juniors on Saturday.

Gigliotti, called up to a home-based squad for two friendlies against Brazil next month, scored a fine opening goal in the 25th minute of the Apertura championship match at the Nuevo Gasometro.

He beat the offside trap to midfielder Nestor Ortigoza's chip over the defence, controlled with his left foot and fired with his right under keeper Luis Ojeda.

JJ Morales equalised with 20 minutes to go only for veteran striker Bernardo Romeo, in his second spell at San Lorenzo, to restore the Saints' lead 10 minutes later with his first touch as a substitute at the Nuevo Gasometro.

San Lorenzo should have wrapped it up in the final minutes but chances went astray in a string of counter-attacks before Uruguayan Emiliano Telechea, on his debut as a substitute, put the finishing touch with the third in added time.

"There's still a lot of room for improvement," Ortigoza told reporters. "We went looking to win all the time and never lost our shape. The important thing is we won, but we have to keep working."

San Lorenzo, upset 1-0 at home by Lanus in their opening match two weeks ago, have six points from three games after a 1-0 win at Estudiantes on Monday thanks to Gigliotti's first goal since his transfer from All Boys in the off-season.

Champions Velez Sarsfield, who won 1-0 at Arsenal on Friday with a last-gasp goal from former Mexico striker Guillermo Franco, and Lanus, held 0-0 at promoted San Martin in San Juan earlier on Saturday, lead with seven points each.

