By Rex Gowar
| BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES Aug 28 Boca Juniors were held 1-1
at home by San Lorenzo to leave promoted Atletico Rafaela as
leaders of the Argentine Apertura championship after four rounds
on Sunday.
Rafaela have nine points after a 3-1 home win over Olimpo on
Saturday, one point more than Boca, Racing Club and Lanus, with
title holders Velez Sarsfield on seven after a shock home defeat
by modest All Boys on Saturday.
San Lorenzo, who also have seven points, went ahead with a
fine free kick by midfielder Gabriel Mendez on the half hour
just outside the box in a counter-attack.
Mendez curled the ball left-footed over the wall and inside
Agustin Orion's left-hand post for the first goal conceded by
Boca's goalkeeper in the championship.
Boca's fans in a packed Bombonera lifted their team at the
start of the second half with chants mocking their relegated
arch-rivals River Plate and within five minutes they had
equalised with a move started by Juan Roman Riquelme on the left
wing.
The playmaker passed to Clemente Rodriguez, who crossed from
deep on the left, Lucas Viatri rose to the head down at the far
post and fellow striker Dario Cvitanich dived to head home from
one metre.
COACH RESIGNS
Banfield coach Sebastian Mendez resigned after their fourth
defeat in a row, 1-0 at Godoy Cruz on Friday. Media reports
named former Mexico and Costa Rica coach Ricardo La Volpe, who
began his career as a goalkeeper at Banfield in the 1970s, as
favourite to take over.
Promoted Union took Sunday's Santa Fe derby, the first to be
played for eight years, with a 2-0 upset victory at Colon, who
like Boca and Velez would have joined Rafaela at the top had
they won.
Velez suffered their third successive upset by All Boys, who
were promoted last year, and second at home in six months.
Midfielder Emmanuel Perea shot from a tight angle on the
right and the ball was deflected upwards and looped over
goalkeeper Marcelo Barovero into the net for the only goal in
just before the hour.
All Boys were down to 10 men for 39 minutes after defender
Carlos Soto was sent off for a second booking.
Off-form Estudiantes, winners of last year's Apertura under
present Argentina coach Alejandro Sabella, scored their first
goals in the championship when they went two up against San
Martin on Friday.
But the promoted side from the Andean province of San Juan
fought back for a 2-2 draw, leaving Juan Sebastian Veron's team
one from bottom with two points. The equaliser was scored by
former Estudiantes forward Maximiliano Nunez.
River notched their third successive win in the second-tier
Nacional B division to lead with a maximum nine points.
(Editing by Ian Ransom; to query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please click on the newslink:
for South American soccer