BUENOS AIRES Aug 28 Boca Juniors were held 1-1 at home by San Lorenzo to leave promoted Atletico Rafaela as leaders of the Argentine Apertura championship after four rounds on Sunday.

Rafaela have nine points after a 3-1 home win over Olimpo on Saturday, one point more than Boca, Racing Club and Lanus, with title holders Velez Sarsfield on seven after a shock home defeat by modest All Boys on Saturday.

San Lorenzo, who also have seven points, went ahead with a fine free kick by midfielder Gabriel Mendez on the half hour just outside the box in a counter-attack.

Mendez curled the ball left-footed over the wall and inside Agustin Orion's left-hand post for the first goal conceded by Boca's goalkeeper in the championship.

Boca's fans in a packed Bombonera lifted their team at the start of the second half with chants mocking their relegated arch-rivals River Plate and within five minutes they had equalised with a move started by Juan Roman Riquelme on the left wing.

The playmaker passed to Clemente Rodriguez, who crossed from deep on the left, Lucas Viatri rose to the head down at the far post and fellow striker Dario Cvitanich dived to head home from one metre.

COACH RESIGNS

Banfield coach Sebastian Mendez resigned after their fourth defeat in a row, 1-0 at Godoy Cruz on Friday. Media reports named former Mexico and Costa Rica coach Ricardo La Volpe, who began his career as a goalkeeper at Banfield in the 1970s, as favourite to take over.

Promoted Union took Sunday's Santa Fe derby, the first to be played for eight years, with a 2-0 upset victory at Colon, who like Boca and Velez would have joined Rafaela at the top had they won.

Velez suffered their third successive upset by All Boys, who were promoted last year, and second at home in six months.

Midfielder Emmanuel Perea shot from a tight angle on the right and the ball was deflected upwards and looped over goalkeeper Marcelo Barovero into the net for the only goal in just before the hour.

All Boys were down to 10 men for 39 minutes after defender Carlos Soto was sent off for a second booking.

Off-form Estudiantes, winners of last year's Apertura under present Argentina coach Alejandro Sabella, scored their first goals in the championship when they went two up against San Martin on Friday.

But the promoted side from the Andean province of San Juan fought back for a 2-2 draw, leaving Juan Sebastian Veron's team one from bottom with two points. The equaliser was scored by former Estudiantes forward Maximiliano Nunez.

River notched their third successive win in the second-tier Nacional B division to lead with a maximum nine points.

