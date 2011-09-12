BUENOS AIRES, Sept 12 Boca Juniors hit the post
three times before finally breaking through late in the game to
beat All Boys 1-0 and go top of the Argentine championship.
Midfielder Walter Erviti scored the winner in 75th minute
after Dario Cvitanich, Diego Rivero and Juan Roman Riquelme all
struck the woodwork for Argentina's most popular side.
Sunday's win took Boca top of the Apertura championship --
the first of two championships in the season with the teams
meeting each other once in each competition -- by one point from
Atletico Rafaela. Unbeaten Boca have 14 points from six games.
Promoted Rafaela, the previous leaders, were held 0-0 by
Newell's Old Boys and are a point behind.
Banfield remained pointless after six matches following
their 1-0 defeat to Arsenal, where Emilio Zelaya scored the only
goal after seven minutes.
Former Mexico and Costa Rica coach La Volpe blamed his
team's wayward finishing as they stayed rooted to the bottom.
"If there are no goals, there is no happiness," he told
reporters.
Champions Velez Sarsfield lost 1-0 at to home to Union Santa
Fe as Paulo Rosales scored an 86th minute winner. Velez are
tenth after their third defeat in six games.
