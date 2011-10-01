Sept 30 Result and standings from the Argentine championship on Friday. Atletico Belgrano 1 Argentinos Juniors 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 9 6 3 0 11 2 21 2 Racing Club 9 4 5 0 8 2 17 3 Lanus 9 4 4 1 10 4 16 4 Tigre 9 4 4 1 12 8 16 5 Atletico Rafaela 9 5 1 3 14 11 16 6 Atletico Belgrano 10 4 4 2 12 9 16 7 Colon (Santa Fe) 9 4 4 1 9 6 16 8 Godoy Cruz 9 3 4 2 15 12 13 9 Union (Santa Fe) 9 3 4 2 7 8 13 10 Velez Sarsfield 9 3 2 4 9 8 11 11 San Lorenzo 9 3 2 4 10 11 11 12 San Martin (San Juan) 9 2 4 3 7 8 10 13 Independiente 9 3 1 5 6 8 10 14 All Boys 9 2 4 3 8 13 10 15 Arsenal 9 2 3 4 11 12 9 16 Newell's Old Boys 9 1 6 2 6 7 9 17 Olimpo 9 1 5 3 9 12 8 18 Argentinos Juniors 10 1 5 4 8 15 8 19 Estudiantes 9 1 2 6 10 17 5 20 Banfield 9 1 1 7 2 11 4