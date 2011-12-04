Dec 3 Argentine championship results and
standings on Saturday
Atletico Rafaela 2 Velez Sarsfield 0
San Martin (San Juan) 2 Union (Santa Fe) 0
Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Racing Club 2
Lanus 0 Olimpo 0
San Lorenzo v Tigre (postponed)
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 16 10 6 0 19 4 36
2 Racing Club 17 6 10 1 15 7 28
3 Tigre 16 7 6 3 20 13 27
4 Atletico Rafaela 17 8 2 7 22 23 26
5 Lanus 17 6 7 4 17 12 25
6 Velez Sarsfield 17 7 4 6 18 16 25
7 Colon (Santa Fe) 17 6 7 4 14 14 25
8 Union (Santa Fe) 17 6 7 4 14 15 25
9 Atletico Belgrano 16 6 6 4 17 15 24
10 Arsenal 17 6 5 6 19 17 23
11 San Martin (San Juan) 17 5 7 5 16 14 22
12 Godoy Cruz 16 5 5 6 25 22 20
13 Independiente 16 5 5 6 14 15 20
14 Argentinos Juniors 17 4 7 6 17 23 19
15 All Boys 17 3 9 5 14 22 18
16 Estudiantes 16 4 4 8 20 23 16
17 San Lorenzo 16 4 4 8 12 17 16
18 Olimpo 17 2 9 6 15 24 15
19 Newell's Old Boys 16 1 10 5 10 15 13
20 Banfield 15 3 2 10 11 18 11
