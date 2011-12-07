Dec 6 (Infostrada Sports)
- Results and standings from the
Argentine championship matches on Wednesday
Tuesday, December 6
Olimpo 0 Estudiantes 0
Racing Club 1 Atletico Rafaela 0
Union (Santa Fe) 0 Lanus 1
All Boys 1 Argentinos Juniors 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Boca Juniors 17 11 6 0 22 4 39
-------------------------
2 Racing Club 18 7 10 1 16 7 31
3 Lanus 18 7 7 4 18 12 28
4 Tigre 17 7 6 4 20 14 27
5 Atletico Rafaela 18 8 2 8 22 24 26
6 Velez Sarsfield 17 7 4 6 18 16 25
7 Atletico Belgrano 17 6 7 4 18 16 25
8 Colon (Santa Fe) 17 6 7 4 14 14 25
9 Union (Santa Fe) 18 6 7 5 14 16 25
10 Arsenal 17 6 5 6 19 17 23
11 San Martin (San Juan) 17 5 7 5 16 14 22
12 Godoy Cruz 17 5 6 6 26 23 21
13 Independiente 17 5 6 6 15 16 21
14 All Boys 18 4 9 5 15 22 21
15 San Lorenzo 17 5 4 8 13 17 19
16 Argentinos Juniors 18 4 7 7 17 24 19
17 Estudiantes 17 4 5 8 20 23 17
18 Olimpo 18 2 10 6 15 24 16
19 Newell's Old Boys 17 1 11 5 11 16 14
20 Banfield 16 3 2 11 11 21 11
-------------------------
C - Champion
1: Copa Libertadores
(Compiled by Infostrada; Editing by Ian Ransom)