Soccer-Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
- Dec 7 Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Wednesday Godoy Cruz 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Arsenal 2 Boca Juniors 2 Tuesday, December 6 Olimpo 0 Estudiantes 0 Racing Club 1 Atletico Rafaela 0 Union (Santa Fe) 0 Lanus 1 All Boys 1 Argentinos Juniors 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Boca Juniors 18 11 7 0 24 6 40 ------------------------- 2 Racing Club 18 7 10 1 16 7 31 3 Lanus 18 7 7 4 18 12 28 4 Colon (Santa Fe) 18 7 7 4 15 14 28 5 Tigre 17 7 6 4 20 14 27 6 Atletico Rafaela 18 8 2 8 22 24 26 7 Velez Sarsfield 17 7 4 6 18 16 25 8 Atletico Belgrano 17 6 7 4 18 16 25 9 Union (Santa Fe) 18 6 7 5 14 16 25 10 Arsenal 18 6 6 6 21 19 24 11 San Martin (San Juan) 17 5 7 5 16 14 22 12 Godoy Cruz 18 5 6 7 26 24 21 13 Independiente 17 5 6 6 15 16 21 14 All Boys 18 4 9 5 15 22 21 15 San Lorenzo 17 5 4 8 13 17 19 16 Argentinos Juniors 18 4 7 7 17 24 19 17 Estudiantes 17 4 5 8 20 23 17 18 Olimpo 18 2 10 6 15 24 16 19 Newell's Old Boys 17 1 11 5 11 16 14 20 Banfield 16 3 2 11 11 21 11 ------------------------- C - Champion 1: Copa Libertadores
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Wednesday 23 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 19 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 14 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 11 Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Ivan Santini (Caen) 9 Mario Balotelli (Nice) 8 Valere Germain (Monaco) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Lucas Moura
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 8 Borussia Dortmund - Hertha Berlin 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) Borussia Dortmund win 3-2 on penalties. Hanover 96 (II) - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) SV Sandhausen (