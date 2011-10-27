Angola's president orders inquiry into stadium stampede that killed 17
LUANDA, Feb 11 Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos has ordered an investigation into the cause of a stampede at a football match in which at least 17 people were killed.
- Oct 26 Argentine championship results and standings on Wednesday Godoy Cruz 2 San Martin (San Juan) 2 Racing Club 1 Lanus 1 Tigre 0 Atletico Belgrano 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 12 8 4 0 14 2 28 2 Atletico Rafaela 12 7 1 4 19 16 22 3 Racing Club 12 4 8 0 10 4 20 4 Atletico Belgrano 12 5 5 2 13 9 20
Velez Sarsfield 12 6 2 4 13 9 20 6 Colon (Santa Fe) 12 4 6 2 10 9 18 7 Godoy Cruz 12 4 5 3 20 16 17 8 Lanus 12 4 5 3 13 9 17 9 Tigre 12 4 5 3 13 11 17 10 Union (Santa Fe) 12 4 5 3 10 11 17 11 Arsenal 12 4 4 4 14 13 16 12 San Lorenzo 12 4 2 6 11 14 14 13 Independiente 12 4 2 6 9 13 14 14 San Martin (San Juan) 12 2 6 4 9 11 12 15 Olimpo 12 2 6 4 12 15 12 16 All Boys 12 2 6 4 11 17 12 17 Newell's Old Boys 12 1 8 3 7 10 11 18 Banfield 12 3 1 8 7 12 10 19 Estudiantes 12 2 3 7 14 19 9 20 Argentinos Juniors 12 1 6 5 9 18 9 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Greg Stutchbury; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
MUMBAI, Feb 11 India's hopes of developing as a soccer-playing nation are reliant on regular participation in tournaments like the Asian Cup, captain Sunil Chhetri told Reuters.
Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Friday, February 10 Club Tijuana 1 Necaxa 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 6 4 0 2 13 8 12 2 Toluca 5 3 1 1 7 3 10 3 UNAM 5 3 1 1 7 4 10 4 Santos Laguna 5 2 3 0 6 3 9 5 Veracruz 5 3 0 2 5 3 9 6 Chiapas 5 3 0 2 4 3 9 7 Pachuca 5 2 2 1 6 4 8 8 Guadalajara 5 2 2 1 6 5