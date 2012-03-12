March 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Argentine
championship results and standings on Sunday.
AtlÃtico Rafaela 0 UniÃn (Santa Fe) 2
Banfield 0 Tigre 2
Boca Juniors 4 Independiente 5
Godoy Cruz 0 Arsenal 1
Played on Saturday.
Atletico Belgrano 1 San Lorenzo 2
Argentinos Juniors 1 San MartÃn (San Juan) 1
Racing Club 3 All Boys 0
Played on Friday.
Estudiantes 1 Lanus 0
Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Newell's Old Boys 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Tigre 5 4 1 0 8 1 13
-------------------------
2 Estudiantes 5 3 2 0 6 2 11
3 Boca Juniors 5 3 1 1 10 5 10
4 Velez Sarsfield 4 2 2 0 8 3 8
5 All Boys 5 2 2 1 3 3 8
6 San Martin (San Juan) 5 2 1 2 6 6 7
7 Newell's Old Boys 5 2 1 2 5 5 7
8 Atletico Belgrano 5 2 1 2 5 6 7
9 San Lorenzo 5 2 1 2 5 8 7
10 Union (Santa Fe) 5 1 3 1 4 3 6
11 Olimpo 4 2 0 2 7 7 6
12 Lanus 5 2 0 3 6 6 6
13 Arsenal 5 1 3 1 5 5 6
14 Racing Club 5 1 2 2 4 3 5
15 Argentinos Juniors 5 1 2 2 4 4 5
16 Godoy Cruz 5 1 2 2 3 5 5
17 Colon (Santa Fe) 5 1 2 2 5 8 5
18 Atletico Rafaela 5 1 1 3 6 7 4
19 Banfield 5 1 1 3 3 11 4
20 Independiente 5 1 0 4 6 11 3
1: Copa Libertadores
