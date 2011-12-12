- Dec 11 Argentine championship
results and standings on Sunday
Argentinos Juniors 1 Olimpo 0
Atletico Belgrano 1 Arsenal 0
Boca Juniors 1 All Boys 0
Estudiantes 2 Union (Santa Fe) 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
* 1 Boca Juniors 19 12 7 0 25 6 43
2 Racing Club 18 7 10 1 16 7 31
3 Atletico Belgrano 19 8 7 4 21 16 31
4 Lanus 18 7 7 4 18 12 28
5 Velez Sarsfield 18 8 4 6 21 17 28
6 Colon (Santa Fe) 18 7 7 4 15 14 28
7 Tigre 18 7 6 5 21 17 27
8 Atletico Rafaela 18 8 2 8 22 24 26
9 Union (Santa Fe) 19 6 7 6 14 18 25
10 Arsenal 19 6 6 7 21 20 24
11 Independiente 18 6 6 6 16 16 24
12 San Martin (San Juan) 18 5 8 5 16 14 23
13 Argentinos Juniors 19 5 7 7 18 24 22
14 Godoy Cruz 18 5 6 7 26 24 21
15 All Boys 19 4 9 6 15 23 21
16 Estudiantes 18 5 5 8 22 23 20
17 San Lorenzo 18 5 4 9 13 18 19
18 Olimpo 19 2 10 7 15 25 16
19 Newell's Old Boys 18 1 12 5 11 16 15
20 Banfield 17 3 2 12 11 23 11
* = champions
