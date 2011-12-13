Dec 12 Argentine championship results and
standings on Monday
Atletico Rafaela 0 Godoy Cruz 2
Independiente 2 Tigre 1
San Martin (San Juan) 1 San Lorenzo 0
Velez Sarsfield 1 Racing Club 0
Colon (Santa Fe) 4 Banfield 1
Lanus 2 Newell's Old Boys 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
* 1 Boca Juniors 19 12 7 0 25 6 43
2 Racing Club 19 7 10 2 16 8 31
3 Velez Sarsfield 19 9 4 6 22 17 31
4 Atletico Belgrano 19 8 7 4 21 16 31
5 Colon (Santa Fe) 19 8 7 4 19 15 31
6 Lanus 19 7 8 4 20 14 29
7 Tigre 19 7 6 6 22 19 27
8 Independiente 19 7 6 6 18 17 27
9 San Martin (San Juan) 19 6 8 5 17 14 26
10 Atletico Rafaela 19 8 2 9 22 26 26
11 Union (Santa Fe) 19 6 7 6 14 18 25
12 Godoy Cruz 19 6 6 7 28 24 24
13 Arsenal 19 6 6 7 21 20 24
14 Argentinos Juniors 19 5 7 7 18 24 22
15 All Boys 19 4 9 6 15 23 21
16 Estudiantes 18 5 5 8 22 23 20
17 San Lorenzo 19 5 4 10 13 19 19
18 Newell's Old Boys 19 1 13 5 13 18 16
19 Olimpo 19 2 10 7 15 25 16
20 Banfield 18 3 2 13 12 27 11
* = champions
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Greg Stutchbury;
To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)