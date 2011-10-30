Oct 29 Argentine championship results and standings on Saturday.

Independiente 0 Arsenal 0 Newell's Old Boys 2 Olimpo 2 Argentinos Juniors 3 Velez Sarsfield 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 12 8 4 0 14 2 28 ------------------------- 2 Atletico Rafaela 12 7 1 4 19 16 22 3 Racing Club 12 4 8 0 10 4 20 4 Atletico Belgrano 12 5 5 2 13 9 20 5 Velez Sarsfield 13 6 2 5 14 12 20 6 Colon (Santa Fe) 12 4 6 2 10 9 18 7 Godoy Cruz 12 4 5 3 20 16 17 8 Lanus 12 4 5 3 13 9 17 9 Tigre 12 4 5 3 13 11 17 10 Arsenal 13 4 5 4 14 13 17 11 Union (Santa Fe) 12 4 5 3 10 11 17 12 Independiente 13 4 3 6 9 13 15 13 San Lorenzo 12 4 2 6 11 14 14 14 Olimpo 13 2 7 4 14 17 13 15 San Martin (San Juan) 12 2 6 4 9 11 12 16 Newell's Old Boys 13 1 9 3 9 12 12 17 All Boys 12 2 6 4 11 17 12 18 Argentinos Juniors 13 2 6 5 12 19 12 19 Banfield 12 3 1 8 7 12 10 20 Estudiantes 12 2 3 7 14 19 9 1: Copa Libertadores (Compiled by Infostrada Sports. Editing by Patrick Johnston. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

