Aug 19 Argentine championship results and
standings on Friday
Arsenal 0 Velez Sarsfield 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Velez Sarsfield 3 2 1 0 5 1 7
2 Lanus 2 2 0 0 2 0 6
3 Boca Juniors 2 1 1 0 4 0 4
4 Racing Club 2 1 1 0 4 1 4
5 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
6 San Lorenzo 2 1 0 1 2 1 3
6 San Martin (San Juan) 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
8 Arsenal 3 1 0 2 4 4 3
9 Atletico Rafaela 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
10 All Boys 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
10 Atletico Belgrano 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
12 Argentinos Juniors 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
13 Newell's Old Boys 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
13 Olimpo 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
15 Tigre 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
16 Estudiantes 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
17 Godoy Cruz 2 0 1 1 1 4 1
18 Union (Santa Fe) 2 0 1 1 1 5 1
19 Independiente 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
20 Banfield 2 0 0 2 0 5 0
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Greg Stutchbury;
To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)