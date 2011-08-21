- Aug 20 Argentine championship results and standings on Saturday Independiente 1 Estudiantes 0 San Lorenzo 3 Argentinos Juniors 1 San Martin (San Juan) 0 Lanus 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Velez Sarsfield 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 2 Lanus 3 2 1 0 2 0 7 3 San Lorenzo 3 2 0 1 5 2 6 4 Boca Juniors 2 1 1 0 4 0 4 5 Racing Club 2 1 1 0 4 1 4 6 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 7 San Martin (San Juan) 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 8 Arsenal 3 1 0 2 4 4 3 9 Atletico Rafaela 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 10 Independiente 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 11 All Boys 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 11 Atletico Belgrano 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 13 Newell's Old Boys 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 13 Olimpo 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 15 Argentinos Juniors 3 0 2 1 3 5 2 16 Tigre 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 17 Godoy Cruz 2 0 1 1 1 4 1 18 Estudiantes 3 0 1 2 0 3 1 19 Union (Santa Fe) 2 0 1 1 1 5 1 20 Banfield 2 0 0 2 0 5 0

(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Greg Stutchbury; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)