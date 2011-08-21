- Aug 20 Argentine championship results and
standings on Saturday
Independiente 1 Estudiantes 0
San Lorenzo 3 Argentinos Juniors 1
San Martin (San Juan) 0 Lanus 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Velez Sarsfield 3 2 1 0 5 1 7
2 Lanus 3 2 1 0 2 0 7
3 San Lorenzo 3 2 0 1 5 2 6
4 Boca Juniors 2 1 1 0 4 0 4
5 Racing Club 2 1 1 0 4 1 4
6 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
7 San Martin (San Juan) 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
8 Arsenal 3 1 0 2 4 4 3
9 Atletico Rafaela 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
10 Independiente 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
11 All Boys 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
11 Atletico Belgrano 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
13 Newell's Old Boys 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
13 Olimpo 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
15 Argentinos Juniors 3 0 2 1 3 5 2
16 Tigre 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
17 Godoy Cruz 2 0 1 1 1 4 1
18 Estudiantes 3 0 1 2 0 3 1
19 Union (Santa Fe) 2 0 1 1 1 5 1
20 Banfield 2 0 0 2 0 5 0
