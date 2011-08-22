Aug 21 Argentine championship results and
standings on Sunday
Banfield 0 Racing Club 1
All Boys 1 Atletico Rafaela 2
Newell's Old Boys 0 Boca Juniors 1
Tigre 2 Godoy Cruz 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 3 2 1 0 5 0 7
2 Racing Club 3 2 1 0 5 1 7
2 Velez Sarsfield 3 2 1 0 5 1 7
4 Lanus 3 2 1 0 2 0 7
5 San Lorenzo 3 2 0 1 5 2 6
6 Atletico Rafaela 3 2 0 1 5 4 6
7 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
8 San Martin (San Juan) 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
9 Tigre 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
10 Arsenal 3 1 0 2 4 4 3
11 Independiente 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
12 Atletico Belgrano 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
13 Olimpo 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
14 All Boys 3 0 2 1 3 4 2
15 Newell's Old Boys 3 0 2 1 1 2 2
16 Argentinos Juniors 3 0 2 1 3 5 2
17 Estudiantes 3 0 1 2 0 3 1
18 Godoy Cruz 3 0 1 2 2 6 1
19 Union (Santa Fe) 2 0 1 1 1 5 1
20 Banfield 3 0 0 3 0 6 0
