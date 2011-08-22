Aug 21 Argentine championship results and standings on Sunday Banfield 0 Racing Club 1 All Boys 1 Atletico Rafaela 2 Newell's Old Boys 0 Boca Juniors 1 Tigre 2 Godoy Cruz 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 3 2 1 0 5 0 7 2 Racing Club 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 2 Velez Sarsfield 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 4 Lanus 3 2 1 0 2 0 7 5 San Lorenzo 3 2 0 1 5 2 6 6 Atletico Rafaela 3 2 0 1 5 4 6 7 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 8 San Martin (San Juan) 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 9 Tigre 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 10 Arsenal 3 1 0 2 4 4 3 11 Independiente 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 12 Atletico Belgrano 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 13 Olimpo 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 14 All Boys 3 0 2 1 3 4 2 15 Newell's Old Boys 3 0 2 1 1 2 2 16 Argentinos Juniors 3 0 2 1 3 5 2 17 Estudiantes 3 0 1 2 0 3 1 18 Godoy Cruz 3 0 1 2 2 6 1 19 Union (Santa Fe) 2 0 1 1 1 5 1 20 Banfield 3 0 0 3 0 6 0