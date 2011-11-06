Nov 5 Results and standings from the
Argentine
championship matches on Saturday
Racing Club 1 Argentinos Juniors 0
Godoy Cruz 3 Estudiantes 1
Tigre 2 Colon (Santa Fe) 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 13 9 4 0 17 3 31
2 Racing Club 14 5 9 0 11 4 24
3 Atletico Rafaela 14 7 2 5 20 19 23
4 Tigre 14 5 6 3 16 13 21
5 Atletico Belgrano 14 5 6 3 13 10 21
6 Colon (Santa Fe) 14 5 6 3 12 11 21
7 Godoy Cruz 14 5 5 4 24 19 20
8 Lanus 13 5 5 3 15 10 20
9 Velez Sarsfield 13 6 2 5 14 12 20
10 Union (Santa Fe) 13 4 6 3 11 12 18
11 Arsenal 13 4 5 4 14 13 17
12 Independiente 14 4 4 6 11 15 16
13 San Martin (San Juan) 13 3 6 4 11 12 15
14 San Lorenzo 13 4 3 6 12 15 15
15 Olimpo 14 2 8 4 15 18 14
16 All Boys 13 2 7 4 13 19 13
17 Newell's Old Boys 13 1 9 3 9 12 12
18 Argentinos Juniors 14 2 6 6 12 20 12
19 Banfield 13 3 1 9 8 14 10
20 Estudiantes 14 2 4 8 15 22 10
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Peter Rutherford; to
query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)