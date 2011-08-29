Aug 2 8 (Reuters) -
Results and standings from the Argentine
championship matches on Sunday
Argentinos Juniors 0 Independiente 0
Atletico Belgrano 2 Newell's Old Boys 3
Boca Juniors 1 San Lorenzo 1
Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Union (Santa Fe) 2
Saturday, August 27
Velez Sarsfield 0 All Boys 1
Atletico Rafaela 3 Olimpo 1
Lanus 0 Tigre 0
Friday, August 26
Estudiantes 2 San Martin (San Juan) 2
Racing Club 0 Arsenal 0
Godoy Cruz 1 Banfield 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Atletico Rafaela 4 3 0 1 8 5 9
-------------------------
2 Boca Juniors 4 2 2 0 6 1 8
3 Racing Club 4 2 2 0 5 1 8
4 Lanus 4 2 2 0 2 0 8
5 San Lorenzo 4 2 1 1 6 3 7
6 Velez Sarsfield 4 2 1 1 5 2 7
7 Colon (Santa Fe) 4 2 1 1 4 4 7
8 San Martin (San Juan) 3 1 2 0 4 3 5
9 All Boys 4 1 2 1 4 4 5
9 Newell's Old Boys 4 1 2 1 4 4 5
9 Tigre 4 1 2 1 4 4 5
12 Union (Santa Fe) 4 1 2 1 3 5 5
13 Arsenal 4 1 1 2 4 4 4
14 Independiente 3 1 1 1 1 1 4
15 Godoy Cruz 4 1 1 2 3 6 4
16 Atletico Belgrano 4 0 3 1 4 5 3
17 Argentinos Juniors 4 0 3 1 3 5 3
18 Estudiantes 4 0 2 2 2 5 2
18 Olimpo 4 0 2 2 2 5 2
20 Banfield 4 0 0 4 0 7 0
