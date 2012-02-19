Feb 19 Argentine championship results and
standings on Saturday
All Boys 2 Colon (Santa Fe) 0
Arsenal 2 AtlÃtico Rafaela 2
Newell's Old Boys 1 Argentinos Juniors 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Velez Sarsfield 2 1 1 0 5 1 4
-------------------------
2 Atletico Rafaela 2 1 1 0 5 2 4
3 All Boys 2 1 1 0 2 0 4
4 Newell's Old Boys 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
5 Lanus 1 1 0 0 4 1 3
6 Boca Juniors 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
7 Olimpo 2 1 0 1 4 3 3
8 San Martin (San Juan) 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
9 Arsenal 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
10 Godoy Cruz 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
10 Estudiantes 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
12 Racing Club 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
12 Tigre 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
14 Union (Santa Fe) 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
15 Argentinos Juniors 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
16 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
17 Atletico Belgrano 2 0 1 1 1 4 1
18 Independiente 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
19 San Lorenzo 1 0 0 1 1 4 0
20 Banfield 2 0 0 2 0 7 0
1: Copa Libertadores
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by John O'Brien; To
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)