Feb 19 Argentine championship results and standings on Saturday All Boys 2 Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Arsenal 2 AtlÃtico Rafaela 2 Newell's Old Boys 1 Argentinos Juniors 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Velez Sarsfield 2 1 1 0 5 1 4 ------------------------- 2 Atletico Rafaela 2 1 1 0 5 2 4 3 All Boys 2 1 1 0 2 0 4 4 Newell's Old Boys 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 5 Lanus 1 1 0 0 4 1 3 6 Boca Juniors 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 7 Olimpo 2 1 0 1 4 3 3 8 San Martin (San Juan) 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 9 Arsenal 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 10 Godoy Cruz 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 10 Estudiantes 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 12 Racing Club 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 12 Tigre 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 14 Union (Santa Fe) 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 15 Argentinos Juniors 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 16 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 0 1 1 0 2 1 17 Atletico Belgrano 2 0 1 1 1 4 1 18 Independiente 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 19 San Lorenzo 1 0 0 1 1 4 0 20 Banfield 2 0 0 2 0 7 0 1: Copa Libertadores

