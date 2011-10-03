Oct 2 Argentine championship results and standings on Sunday.

Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Estudiantes 1 All Boys 1 Olimpo 2 Boca Juniors 1 Tigre 0 Racing Club 1 Independiente 1 Played on Saturday. Velez Sarsfield 1 San MartÃn (San Juan) 0 AtlÃtico Rafaela 2 Lanus 1 Played on Friday. Atletico Belgrano 1 Argentinos Juniors 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 10 7 3 0 12 2 24 ------------------------- 2 Atletico Rafaela 10 6 1 3 16 12 19 3 Racing Club 10 4 6 0 9 3 18 4 Colon (Santa Fe) 10 4 5 1 10 7 17 5 Lanus 10 4 4 2 11 6 16 6 Atletico Belgrano 10 4 4 2 12 9 16 = Tigre 10 4 4 2 12 9 16 8 Velez Sarsfield 10 4 2 4 10 8 14 9 Godoy Cruz 9 3 4 2 15 12 13 10 Union (Santa Fe) 9 3 4 2 7 8 13 11 San Lorenzo 9 3 2 4 10 11 11 12 Olimpo 10 2 5 3 11 13 11 13 Independiente 10 3 2 5 7 9 11 14 San Martin (San Juan) 10 2 4 4 7 9 10 15 All Boys 10 2 4 4 9 15 10 16 Arsenal 9 2 3 4 11 12 9 17 Newell's Old Boys 9 1 6 2 6 7 9 18 Argentinos Juniors 10 1 5 4 8 15 8 19 Estudiantes 10 1 3 6 11 18 6 20 Banfield 9 1 1 7 2 11 4 1: Copa Libertadores Playing on Monday (GMT): Banfield v Newell's Old Boys (2010) Godoy Cruz v San Lorenzo (2225) Playing on Tuesday. Arsenal v UniÃn (Santa Fe) (0030) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports. Editing by Patrick Johnston. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink below:

for more soccer stories