Oct 2 Argentine championship
results and standings on Sunday.
Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Estudiantes 1
All Boys 1 Olimpo 2
Boca Juniors 1 Tigre 0
Racing Club 1 Independiente 1
Played on Saturday.
Velez Sarsfield 1 San MartÃn (San Juan) 0
AtlÃtico Rafaela 2 Lanus 1
Played on Friday.
Atletico Belgrano 1 Argentinos Juniors 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 10 7 3 0 12 2 24
2 Atletico Rafaela 10 6 1 3 16 12 19
3 Racing Club 10 4 6 0 9 3 18
4 Colon (Santa Fe) 10 4 5 1 10 7 17
5 Lanus 10 4 4 2 11 6 16
6 Atletico Belgrano 10 4 4 2 12 9 16
= Tigre 10 4 4 2 12 9 16
8 Velez Sarsfield 10 4 2 4 10 8 14
9 Godoy Cruz 9 3 4 2 15 12 13
10 Union (Santa Fe) 9 3 4 2 7 8 13
11 San Lorenzo 9 3 2 4 10 11 11
12 Olimpo 10 2 5 3 11 13 11
13 Independiente 10 3 2 5 7 9 11
14 San Martin (San Juan) 10 2 4 4 7 9 10
15 All Boys 10 2 4 4 9 15 10
16 Arsenal 9 2 3 4 11 12 9
17 Newell's Old Boys 9 1 6 2 6 7 9
18 Argentinos Juniors 10 1 5 4 8 15 8
19 Estudiantes 10 1 3 6 11 18 6
20 Banfield 9 1 1 7 2 11 4
1: Copa Libertadores
Playing on Monday (GMT):
Banfield v Newell's Old Boys (2010)
Godoy Cruz v San Lorenzo (2225)
Playing on Tuesday.
Arsenal v UniÃn (Santa Fe) (0030)
