- Oct 3 Argentine championship results and standings on Monday. Arsenal 2 UniÃn (Santa Fe) 1 Godoy Cruz 2 San Lorenzo 0 Banfield 2 Newell's Old Boys 0 Played on Sunday. Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Estudiantes 1 All Boys 1 Olimpo 2 Boca Juniors 1 Tigre 0 Racing Club 1 Independiente 1 Played on Saturday. Velez Sarsfield 1 San MartÃn (San Juan) 0 AtlÃtico Rafaela 2 Lanus 1 Friday, September 30 Atletico Belgrano 1 Argentinos Juniors 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 10 7 3 0 12 2 24 ------------------------- 2 Atletico Rafaela 10 6 1 3 16 12 19 3 Racing Club 10 4 6 0 9 3 18 4 Colon (Santa Fe) 10 4 5 1 10 7 17 5 Godoy Cruz 10 4 4 2 17 12 16 6 Lanus 10 4 4 2 11 6 16 7 Atletico Belgrano 10 4 4 2 12 9 16 = Tigre 10 4 4 2 12 9 16 9 Velez Sarsfield 10 4 2 4 10 8 14 10 Union (Santa Fe) 10 3 4 3 8 10 13 11 Arsenal 10 3 3 4 13 13 12 12 Olimpo 10 2 5 3 11 13 11 13 Independiente 10 3 2 5 7 9 11 14 San Lorenzo 10 3 2 5 10 13 11 15 San Martin (San Juan) 10 2 4 4 7 9 10 16 All Boys 10 2 4 4 9 15 10 17 Newell's Old Boys 10 1 6 3 6 9 9 18 Argentinos Juniors 10 1 5 4 8 15 8 19 Banfield 10 2 1 7 4 11 7 20 Estudiantes 10 1 3 6 11 18 6 1: Copa Libertadores

