Argentine championship
results and standings on Monday.
Arsenal 2 UniÃn (Santa Fe) 1
Godoy Cruz 2 San Lorenzo 0
Banfield 2 Newell's Old Boys 0
Played on Sunday.
Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Estudiantes 1
All Boys 1 Olimpo 2
Boca Juniors 1 Tigre 0
Racing Club 1 Independiente 1
Played on Saturday.
Velez Sarsfield 1 San MartÃn (San Juan) 0
AtlÃtico Rafaela 2 Lanus 1
Friday, September 30
Atletico Belgrano 1 Argentinos Juniors 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 10 7 3 0 12 2 24
-------------------------
2 Atletico Rafaela 10 6 1 3 16 12 19
3 Racing Club 10 4 6 0 9 3 18
4 Colon (Santa Fe) 10 4 5 1 10 7 17
5 Godoy Cruz 10 4 4 2 17 12 16
6 Lanus 10 4 4 2 11 6 16
7 Atletico Belgrano 10 4 4 2 12 9 16
= Tigre 10 4 4 2 12 9 16
9 Velez Sarsfield 10 4 2 4 10 8 14
10 Union (Santa Fe) 10 3 4 3 8 10 13
11 Arsenal 10 3 3 4 13 13 12
12 Olimpo 10 2 5 3 11 13 11
13 Independiente 10 3 2 5 7 9 11
14 San Lorenzo 10 3 2 5 10 13 11
15 San Martin (San Juan) 10 2 4 4 7 9 10
16 All Boys 10 2 4 4 9 15 10
17 Newell's Old Boys 10 1 6 3 6 9 9
18 Argentinos Juniors 10 1 5 4 8 15 8
19 Banfield 10 2 1 7 4 11 7
20 Estudiantes 10 1 3 6 11 18 6
1: Copa Libertadores
