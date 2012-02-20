- Feb 19
Results and standings from the Argentine
championship matches on Sunday
Godoy Cruz 1 Racing Club 0
Independiente 0 Lanus 1
San Lorenzo 1 Estudiantes 1
Union (Santa Fe) 0 Boca Juniors 0
Saturday, February 18
All Boys 2 Colon (Santa Fe) 0
Arsenal 2 Atletico Rafaela 2
Newell's Old Boys 1 Argentinos Juniors 0
Friday, February 17
Banfield 0 Velez Sarsfield 4
Olimpo 4 Atletico Belgrano 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Lanus 2 2 0 0 5 1 6
-------------------------
2 Velez Sarsfield 2 1 1 0 5 1 4
3 Atletico Rafaela 2 1 1 0 5 2 4
4 Boca Juniors 2 1 1 0 2 0 4
4 All Boys 2 1 1 0 2 0 4
6 Godoy Cruz 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
6 Newell's Old Boys 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
8 Olimpo 2 1 0 1 4 3 3
9 San Martin (San Juan) 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
10 Arsenal 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
10 Estudiantes 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
12 Union (Santa Fe) 2 0 2 0 0 0 2
13 Tigre 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
14 Argentinos Juniors 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
14 Racing Club 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
16 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
17 San Lorenzo 2 0 1 1 2 5 1
18 Atletico Belgrano 2 0 1 1 1 4 1
19 Independiente 2 0 0 2 0 2 0
20 Banfield 2 0 0 2 0 7 0
1: Copa Libertadores
