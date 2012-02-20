- Feb 19 Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday Godoy Cruz 1 Racing Club 0 Independiente 0 Lanus 1 San Lorenzo 1 Estudiantes 1 Union (Santa Fe) 0 Boca Juniors 0 Saturday, February 18 All Boys 2 Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Arsenal 2 Atletico Rafaela 2 Newell's Old Boys 1 Argentinos Juniors 0 Friday, February 17 Banfield 0 Velez Sarsfield 4 Olimpo 4 Atletico Belgrano 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Lanus 2 2 0 0 5 1 6 ------------------------- 2 Velez Sarsfield 2 1 1 0 5 1 4 3 Atletico Rafaela 2 1 1 0 5 2 4 4 Boca Juniors 2 1 1 0 2 0 4 4 All Boys 2 1 1 0 2 0 4 6 Godoy Cruz 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 6 Newell's Old Boys 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 8 Olimpo 2 1 0 1 4 3 3 9 San Martin (San Juan) 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 10 Arsenal 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 10 Estudiantes 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 12 Union (Santa Fe) 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 13 Tigre 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 14 Argentinos Juniors 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 14 Racing Club 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 16 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 0 1 1 0 2 1 17 San Lorenzo 2 0 1 1 2 5 1 18 Atletico Belgrano 2 0 1 1 1 4 1 19 Independiente 2 0 0 2 0 2 0 20 Banfield 2 0 0 2 0 7 0 1: Copa Libertadores