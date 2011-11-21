Nov 20 Argentine championship results on Sunday
Boca Juniors 0 Racing Club 0
Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Atletico Rafaela 0
San Lorenzo 0 Union (Santa Fe) 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 15 9 6 0 17 3 33
2 Racing Club 15 5 10 0 11 4 25
3 Velez Sarsfield 15 7 3 5 17 13 24
3 Tigre 15 6 6 3 17 13 24
5 Colon (Santa Fe) 15 6 6 3 13 11 24
6 Union (Santa Fe) 15 6 6 3 14 13 24
7 Lanus 14 6 5 3 17 11 23
8 Atletico Rafaela 15 7 2 6 20 20 23
9 Atletico Belgrano 15 5 6 4 14 13 21
10 Godoy Cruz 15 5 5 5 24 20 20
11 Arsenal 14 5 5 4 16 13 20
12 Independiente 15 5 4 6 14 15 19
13 All Boys 15 3 8 4 14 19 17
14 San Martin (San Juan) 15 3 7 5 11 14 16
15 San Lorenzo 15 4 3 8 12 17 15
16 Argentinos Juniors 15 3 6 6 13 20 15
17 Olimpo 15 2 8 5 15 21 14
18 Newell's Old Boys 15 1 9 5 10 15 12
19 Estudiantes 14 2 4 8 15 22 10
20 Banfield 14 3 1 10 9 16 10
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Greg Stutchbury;
To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)