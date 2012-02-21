Soccer-English FA Cup 5th round fixture
Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the English FA Cup5th Round 5th Round replay match on Monday 5th Round, replay Wednesday, March 1 (GMT) Manchester City v Huddersfield Town(II) (1945)
Feb 20 Results and standings from the Argentine championship on Monday. Tigre 3 San Martin (San Juan) 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Lanus 2 2 0 0 5 1 6 2 Velez Sarsfield 2 1 1 0 5 1 4 3 Atletico Rafaela 2 1 1 0 5 2 4 4 Tigre 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 5 All Boys 2 1 1 0 2 0 4 5 Boca Juniors 2 1 1 0 2 0 4 7 Newell's Old Boys 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 7 Godoy Cruz 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 9 Olimpo 2 1 0 1 4 3 3 10 San Martin (San Juan) 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 11 Arsenal 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 11 Estudiantes 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 13 Union (Santa Fe) 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 14 Argentinos Juniors 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 14 Racing Club 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 16 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 0 1 1 0 2 1 17 San Lorenzo 2 0 1 1 2 5 1 18 Atletico Belgrano 2 0 1 1 1 4 1 19 Independiente 2 0 0 2 0 2 0 20 Banfield 2 0 0 2 0 7 0 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Peter Rutherford; to query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the German Cup Quarter-final matches on Monday Quarter-final Tuesday, February 28 (GMT) Eintracht Frankfurt v Arminia Bielefeld(II) (1730) Sportfreunde Lotte(III) v Borussia Dortmund (1945) Quarter-final Wednesday, March 1 (GMT) Hamburg SV v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1730) Bayern Munich v Schalke 04 (1945)
Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Italian Cup Semifinal first leg matches on Monday Semifinal, first leg Tuesday, February 28 (GMT) Juventus v Napoli (1945) Semifinal, first leg Wednesday, March 1 (GMT) Lazio v AS Roma (1945)