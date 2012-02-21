Feb 20 Results and standings from the Argentine championship on Monday. Tigre 3 San Martin (San Juan) 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Lanus 2 2 0 0 5 1 6 2 Velez Sarsfield 2 1 1 0 5 1 4 3 Atletico Rafaela 2 1 1 0 5 2 4 4 Tigre 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 5 All Boys 2 1 1 0 2 0 4 5 Boca Juniors 2 1 1 0 2 0 4 7 Newell's Old Boys 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 7 Godoy Cruz 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 9 Olimpo 2 1 0 1 4 3 3 10 San Martin (San Juan) 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 11 Arsenal 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 11 Estudiantes 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 13 Union (Santa Fe) 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 14 Argentinos Juniors 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 14 Racing Club 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 16 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 0 1 1 0 2 1 17 San Lorenzo 2 0 1 1 2 5 1 18 Atletico Belgrano 2 0 1 1 1 4 1 19 Independiente 2 0 0 2 0 2 0 20 Banfield 2 0 0 2 0 7 0