Feb 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Argentine championship results and standings on Friday.

AtlÃtico Rafaela 0 All Boys 1 Atletico Belgrano 1 UniÃn (Santa Fe) 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 All Boys 3 2 1 0 3 0 7 ------------------------- 2 Lanus 2 2 0 0 5 1 6 3 Velez Sarsfield 2 1 1 0 5 1 4 4 Atletico Rafaela 3 1 1 1 5 3 4 5 Tigre 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 6 Boca Juniors 2 1 1 0 2 0 4 7 Newell's Old Boys 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 = Godoy Cruz 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 9 Atletico Belgrano 3 1 1 1 2 4 4 10 Olimpo 2 1 0 1 4 3 3 11 San Martin (San Juan) 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 12 Arsenal 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 12 Estudiantes 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 14 Union (Santa Fe) 3 0 2 1 0 1 2 15 Argentinos Juniors 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 15 Racing Club 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 17 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 0 1 1 0 2 1 18 San Lorenzo 2 0 1 1 2 5 1 19 Independiente 2 0 0 2 0 2 0 20 Banfield 2 0 0 2 0 7 0 1: Copa Libertadores (Compiled by Infostrada Sports. Editing by Patrick Johnston)

Please double-click on the newslink below:

for more soccer stories