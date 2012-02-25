Feb 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Argentine
championship results and standings on Friday.
AtlÃtico Rafaela 0 All Boys 1
Atletico Belgrano 1 UniÃn (Santa Fe) 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 All Boys 3 2 1 0 3 0 7
-------------------------
2 Lanus 2 2 0 0 5 1 6
3 Velez Sarsfield 2 1 1 0 5 1 4
4 Atletico Rafaela 3 1 1 1 5 3 4
5 Tigre 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
6 Boca Juniors 2 1 1 0 2 0 4
7 Newell's Old Boys 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
= Godoy Cruz 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
9 Atletico Belgrano 3 1 1 1 2 4 4
10 Olimpo 2 1 0 1 4 3 3
11 San Martin (San Juan) 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
12 Arsenal 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
12 Estudiantes 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
14 Union (Santa Fe) 3 0 2 1 0 1 2
15 Argentinos Juniors 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
15 Racing Club 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
17 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
18 San Lorenzo 2 0 1 1 2 5 1
19 Independiente 2 0 0 2 0 2 0
20 Banfield 2 0 0 2 0 7 0
1: Copa Libertadores
