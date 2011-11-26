Nov 25 Argentine championship result and standings on Friday. Tigre 3 AtlÃtico Rafaela 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 15 9 6 0 17 3 33 ------------------------- 2 Tigre 16 7 6 3 20 13 27 3 Racing Club 15 5 10 0 11 4 25 4 Velez Sarsfield 15 7 3 5 17 13 24 5 Colon (Santa Fe) 15 6 6 3 13 11 24 6 Union (Santa Fe) 15 6 6 3 14 13 24 7 Lanus 15 6 5 4 17 12 23 8 Arsenal 15 6 5 4 17 13 23 9 Atletico Rafaela 16 7 2 7 20 23 23 10 Atletico Belgrano 15 5 6 4 14 13 21 11 Godoy Cruz 15 5 5 5 24 20 20 12 Independiente 15 5 4 6 14 15 19 13 All Boys 15 3 8 4 14 19 17 14 San Martin (San Juan) 15 3 7 5 11 14 16 15 San Lorenzo 15 4 3 8 12 17 15 16 Argentinos Juniors 15 3 6 6 13 20 15 17 Olimpo 15 2 8 5 15 21 14 18 Newell's Old Boys 15 1 9 5 10 15 12 19 Estudiantes 14 2 4 8 15 22 10 20 Banfield 14 3 1 10 9 16 10 1: Copa Libertadores (Compiled by Infostrada Sports. Editing by Patrick Johnston. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink below:

for more soccer stories