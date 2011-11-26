Nov 25 Argentine championship
result and standings on Friday.
Tigre 3 AtlÃtico Rafaela 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 15 9 6 0 17 3 33
2 Tigre 16 7 6 3 20 13 27
3 Racing Club 15 5 10 0 11 4 25
4 Velez Sarsfield 15 7 3 5 17 13 24
5 Colon (Santa Fe) 15 6 6 3 13 11 24
6 Union (Santa Fe) 15 6 6 3 14 13 24
7 Lanus 15 6 5 4 17 12 23
8 Arsenal 15 6 5 4 17 13 23
9 Atletico Rafaela 16 7 2 7 20 23 23
10 Atletico Belgrano 15 5 6 4 14 13 21
11 Godoy Cruz 15 5 5 5 24 20 20
12 Independiente 15 5 4 6 14 15 19
13 All Boys 15 3 8 4 14 19 17
14 San Martin (San Juan) 15 3 7 5 11 14 16
15 San Lorenzo 15 4 3 8 12 17 15
16 Argentinos Juniors 15 3 6 6 13 20 15
17 Olimpo 15 2 8 5 15 21 14
18 Newell's Old Boys 15 1 9 5 10 15 12
19 Estudiantes 14 2 4 8 15 22 10
20 Banfield 14 3 1 10 9 16 10
1: Copa Libertadores
