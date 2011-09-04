Sept 4 Argentine championship results
and standings on Sunday
San Martin (San Juan) 0 Argentinos Juniors 0
Played on Saturday
All Boys 0 Racing Club 0
Lanus 2 Estudiantes 1
Arsenal 1 Godoy Cruz 2
Played on Friday
San Lorenzo 0 Atletico Belgrano 1
Newell's Old Boys 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 0
Tigre 1 Banfield 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Lanus 5 3 2 0 4 1 11
2 Racing Club 5 2 3 0 5 1 9
3 Atletico Rafaela 4 3 0 1 8 5 9
4 Boca Juniors 4 2 2 0 6 1 8
5 Tigre 5 2 2 1 5 4 8
6 Colon (Santa Fe) 5 2 2 1 4 4 8
7 Velez Sarsfield 4 2 1 1 5 2 7
8 San Lorenzo 5 2 1 2 6 4 7
9 Godoy Cruz 5 2 1 2 5 7 7
10 San Martin (San Juan) 4 1 3 0 4 3 6
11 Atletico Belgrano 5 1 3 1 5 5 6
12 All Boys 5 1 3 1 4 4 6
12 Newell's Old Boys 5 1 3 1 4 4 6
14 Union (Santa Fe) 4 1 2 1 3 5 5
15 Independiente 3 1 1 1 1 1 4
16 Arsenal 5 1 1 3 5 6 4
17 Argentinos Juniors 5 0 4 1 3 5 4
18 Olimpo 4 0 2 2 2 5 2
19 Estudiantes 5 0 2 3 3 7 2
20 Banfield 5 0 0 5 0 8 0
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, Sept. 4
Union (Santa Fe) v Atletico Rafaela (1900)
Independiente v Boca Juniors (2110)
Olimpo v Velez Sarsfield (2315)
