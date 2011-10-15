Oct 14 Results and standings from the
Argentine
championship on Friday.
Newell's Old Boys 0 Arsenal 0
San Lorenzo 1 Banfield 0
Olimpo 1 Tigre 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 10 7 3 0 12 2 24
2 Atletico Rafaela 10 6 1 3 16 12 19
3 Racing Club 10 4 6 0 9 3 18
4 Tigre 11 4 5 2 13 10 17
5 Colon (Santa Fe) 10 4 5 1 10 7 17
6 Godoy Cruz 10 4 4 2 17 12 16
7 Lanus 10 4 4 2 11 6 16
8 Atletico Belgrano 10 4 4 2 12 9 16
9 Velez Sarsfield 10 4 2 4 10 8 14
10 San Lorenzo 11 4 2 5 11 13 14
11 Arsenal 11 3 4 4 13 13 13
12 Union (Santa Fe) 10 3 4 3 8 10 13
13 Olimpo 11 2 6 3 12 14 12
14 Independiente 10 3 2 5 7 9 11
15 San Martin (San Juan) 10 2 4 4 7 9 10
16 Newell's Old Boys 11 1 7 3 6 9 10
17 All Boys 10 2 4 4 9 15 10
18 Argentinos Juniors 10 1 5 4 8 15 8
19 Banfield 11 2 1 8 4 12 7
20 Estudiantes 10 1 3 6 11 18 6
