Nov 26 Argentine championship results and standings on Saturday.

Olimpo 0 San MartÃn (San Juan) 3 All Boys 0 Lanus 0 Newell's Old Boys 0 San Lorenzo 0 Racing Club 2 Atletico Belgrano 3 Played on Friday. Tigre 3 AtlÃtico Rafaela 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 15 9 6 0 17 3 33 ------------------------- 2 Tigre 16 7 6 3 20 13 27 3 Racing Club 16 5 10 1 13 7 25 4 Lanus 16 6 6 4 17 12 24 5 Velez Sarsfield 15 7 3 5 17 13 24 6 Atletico Belgrano 16 6 6 4 17 15 24 7 Colon (Santa Fe) 15 6 6 3 13 11 24 8 Union (Santa Fe) 15 6 6 3 14 13 24 9 Arsenal 15 6 5 4 17 13 23 10 Atletico Rafaela 16 7 2 7 20 23 23 11 Godoy Cruz 15 5 5 5 24 20 20 12 San Martin (San Juan) 16 4 7 5 14 14 19 13 Independiente 15 5 4 6 14 15 19 14 All Boys 16 3 9 4 14 19 18 15 San Lorenzo 16 4 4 8 12 17 16 16 Argentinos Juniors 15 3 6 6 13 20 15 17 Olimpo 16 2 8 6 15 24 14 18 Newell's Old Boys 16 1 10 5 10 15 13 19 Estudiantes 14 2 4 8 15 22 10 20 Banfield 14 3 1 10 9 16 10 1: Copa Libertadores

