Olimpo 0 San MartÃn (San Juan) 3
All Boys 0 Lanus 0
Newell's Old Boys 0 San Lorenzo 0
Racing Club 2 Atletico Belgrano 3
Played on Friday.
Tigre 3 AtlÃtico Rafaela 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 15 9 6 0 17 3 33
-------------------------
2 Tigre 16 7 6 3 20 13 27
3 Racing Club 16 5 10 1 13 7 25
4 Lanus 16 6 6 4 17 12 24
5 Velez Sarsfield 15 7 3 5 17 13 24
6 Atletico Belgrano 16 6 6 4 17 15 24
7 Colon (Santa Fe) 15 6 6 3 13 11 24
8 Union (Santa Fe) 15 6 6 3 14 13 24
9 Arsenal 15 6 5 4 17 13 23
10 Atletico Rafaela 16 7 2 7 20 23 23
11 Godoy Cruz 15 5 5 5 24 20 20
12 San Martin (San Juan) 16 4 7 5 14 14 19
13 Independiente 15 5 4 6 14 15 19
14 All Boys 16 3 9 4 14 19 18
15 San Lorenzo 16 4 4 8 12 17 16
16 Argentinos Juniors 15 3 6 6 13 20 15
17 Olimpo 16 2 8 6 15 24 14
18 Newell's Old Boys 16 1 10 5 10 15 13
19 Estudiantes 14 2 4 8 15 22 10
20 Banfield 14 3 1 10 9 16 10
1: Copa Libertadores
